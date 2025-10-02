Amit Shah asks people to buy Khadi products worth Rs 5,000 every year

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people of the country to buy Khadi products worth at least Rs 5,000 every year as it would help provide employment to millions of people and bring light into their lives.

Shah, who visited the Khadi India showroom in Connaught Place here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and purchased Khadi products by making online payment, said that following a message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, millions of families in the country have decided that they will not use any foreign goods.

He said Prime Minister Modi, through his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, raised the idea of 'swadeshi' and gave the message to the citizens to connect with the country's economic development and the 'Make in India' campaign.

Inspired by this, the home minister said, millions of families in the country have decided that they will not use any foreign goods.

Similarly, Shah said, millions of shopkeepers in the country have decided not to sell foreign goods in their shops.

He appealed to people to make the campaigns of Khadi and 'swadeshi' successful.

"Every family in the country should decide to buy Khadi products worth at least Rs 5,000 every year. This would provide employment to millions of people and bring light into their lives," the minister said.

Shah, who is also the Cooperation Minister, said Mahatma Gandhi was the one who recognised the soul of India and awoke the common people of the country to stand up against the British.

He said Mahatma Gandhi wove many such things into the freedom movement from which the map of future India was framed.

The home minister said two big ideas emerged from those things -- Khadi and 'swadeshi'.

"We cannot separate the freedom movement from Khadi and swadeshi," he said, adding that by giving these ideas to the country, Mahatma Gandhi not only gave momentum to the freedom movement but also enlightened the lives of many poor people in the country.

Shah said that for a very long time, both the ideas of Khadi and 'swadeshi' were forgotten.

Referring to a major campaign he launched in 2003 in Gujarat for the revival of Khadi, when Modi was the Gujarat chief minister, Shah said Khadi has again become a thing of use for the general public and the direct proof of this is the manifold increase in the use and purchase of Khadi products since 2014.

The turnover of Khadi Gramodyog has reached Rs 1,70,000 crore, which is a great achievement, he said.

Shah also appealed to people to strengthen the two campaigns -- the use of Khadi and the adoption of 'swadeshi'.

"We should make these a part of our nature and pass on both these campaigns to our next generations," he said.