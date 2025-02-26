Amit Shah attends Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Feb 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre here on Wednesday, said that Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has proven that "meditation and sadhana are not superstitious but rooted in science".

Jaggi Vasudev has made everyone realise that "Shiva is eternal and represents consciousness", Shah said while addressing a large gathering.

"Upon visiting here, one understands that the ultimate goal of life is to attain Shivatva. The Isha Yoga Centre has become a medium for connecting youth with the Almighty," Shah claimed.

Through Adiyogi, Sadhguru has given yoga a new dimension, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through International Yoga Day, has played a key role in drawing global attention to yoga, he said.

Recalling his association with Jaggi Vasudev’s 'Save Soil Mission,' Shah said the Sadhguru has raised nationwide awareness about conserving soil, one of the most precious natural resources, and has delivered a profound message of environmental protection to the world.

"This place is not just a pilgrimage site but has emerged as a centre of devotion, self-realisation, and liberation for people across the world. The Isha Yoga Centre has infused positivity and direction into the lives of millions," the Home Minister said.

"The grand 112-foot statue of Adiyogi represents the experience and understanding of the 112 paths of our spiritual journey," he added.

The Home Minister performed abhishekam to the Yogeshwara Linga, offered aarti to the Dhyanalinga, and had darshan of Linga Bhairavi Devi.

Jaggi Vasudev tied the ‘Abhaya Sutra’ to the Home Minister after the aarti was performed at the Naga Shrine and Suryakund at the Isha Yoga Centre.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Shah said, "Today, from Somnath to Kedarnath, from Pashupatinath to Rameswaram, and from Kashi to Coimbatore, the entire country is immersed in Shiva’s presence. The Maha Kumbh is concluding in Prayagraj, and here, I am witnessing the Maha Kumbh of devotion." Praising Shah, Jaggi Vasudev said the BJP leader’s work reflects the efforts of Sardar Patel.

"Since Partition, many developments have taken place… I must say that our present Home Minister is once again stitching the nation together," he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Union Minister L Murugan, and BJP state chief K Annamalai were among those who attended the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK ROH