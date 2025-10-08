Amit Shah behaving like ‘acting Prime Minister’ of country, Modi should be cautious: Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's actions were like those of an "acting Prime Minister".

Speaking to reporters outside the Kolkata airport after her return from flood-ravaged north Bengal, Banerjee said she wanted to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to repose too much faith in Shah, who "may one day become his Mir Zafar", the 18th-century military general of Bengal who betrayed Nawab Siraj ud Daulah in the Battle of Plassey and later became the king with the help of British.

"Whatever the Election Commission is doing in the name of implementing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, it is doing at the behest of Shah, who is behaving like an acting Prime Minister. Unfortunately, the PM is aware of all his deeds," the chief minister alleged. PTI SMY MNB