Amit Shah calls for holistic approach for cleaning Yamuna

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed the concerned ministries and officials to work with a holistic approach for cleaning the Yamuna river, ensuring clean drinking water for the capital's residents and upgrading the city's sewage system.

This was conveyed at a meeting chaired by Shah and attended by Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials.

The Union home minister held a meeting on the cleaning of the Yamuna, ensuring clean drinking water supply and improving sewage systems in Delhi, and he directed that the work be done with a holistic approach, an official statement said.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said the Yamuna is not just a river but also a symbol of faith, making its cleanliness a priority for the Modi government.

He said the Ministry of Jal Shakti should develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all sewage treatment plants (STPs), establishing standards for their quality, maintenance and discharge.

The home minister emphasised that this SOP should also be shared with other states.

He stressed that plans for the Yamuna, drinking water and drainage in Delhi should be made with a 20-year vision.

Shah highlighted the crucial role of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in cleaning the Yamuna and emphasised the need to strengthen it, directing immediate filling of vacant posts.

The home minister underscored the need to enhance Delhi's water distribution efficiency, stating that effective water management is essential to ensure drinking water supply across the city.

He said for water supply in Delhi, the DJB should strengthen the water distribution structure along with preventing leakage in pipelines.

Shah also emphasised the use of world-class technology for desilting drains.

In March, CM Gupta announced a comprehensive Rs 1,500-crore plan to clean the Yamuna river and improve Delhi's sewage infrastructure, an ambitious river rejuvenation effort in the national capital.

The plan includes the construction of 40 decentralised STPs, modernisation of the existing STPs and investment in advanced machinery to tackle waste and pollution, Gupta said in her budget speech in the Delhi Assembly.

In a bid to ensure that untreated sewage does not flow into the Yamuna, the Delhi government plans to build 40 decentralised STPs at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

These plants will treat wastewater at the source before it enters major drains, reducing pollution levels in the river.

Additionally, the government has committed to upgrading the existing STPs to enhance their operational capacity.