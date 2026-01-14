Amit Shah celebrates Uttarayan in Gujarat, enjoys kite flying with family

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday enjoyed kite flying with his family and residents of Naranpura area here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, also known as `Uttarayan' in Gujarat.

Earlier in the morning, the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar performed a puja at the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area.

Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonalben and son, cricket administrator Jay Shah, also offered fodder to a cow at the temple as part of rituals followed during Makar Sankranti.

Later, the senior BJP leader and his family reached Naranpura which falls in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Shah and his family members flew kites on the terrace of Arjun Green apartment, said a state government release.

Local MLAs and BJP workers accompanied them.

In the afternoon, the Union minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a redevelopment project of a residential scheme of the Gujarat Housing Board in Naranpura and visit a Gurudwara in Thaltej, officials said. PTI PJT PD KRK