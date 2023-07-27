Amit Shah chairs BJP's core committee meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired the BJP's core committee meeting here ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, slated to be held later this year.

The meeting lasted for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

Senior BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party's state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya attended the meeting.

Earlier, Chouhan and Sharma welcomed Shah on his arrival in Bhopal.

This was Shah's second visit to the state capital in less than a fortnight to review the party's preparedness for the assembly elections.