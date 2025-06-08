Amit Shah chairs core committee meeting of TN BJP, slams DMK govt for 'massive corruption'

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jun 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired the core committee meeting of Tamil Nadu BJP unit here and said that the people of the state are fed up with the "massive corruption" of the DMK government.

The BJP top leader was in the temple city to review the preparedness of the party to face the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next year and devise a strategy to fight polls.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the massive corruption of the DMK govt. The BJP Karyakartas will reach out to every locality, neighborhood, and home with Modi Ji-led NDA's vision for a prosperous and developed Tamil Nadu," Shah said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier in the day, Shah prayed at the Meenakshi temple here and he was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple priests.

On his arrival, Shah was welcomed by Madurai Aadheenam pontiff Sri La a Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal. The pontiff presented the minister with a saffron shawl and gave him spiritual books.

Later, temple priests accorded him a ceremonial reception and Shah, accompanied by BJP leaders including Nainar Nagendran and Union Minister of State L Murugan, prayed at the famed ancient temple.

Shah in a post on 'X' said: "Fortunate to have offered puja at the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai today. Prayed, seeking the blessings of the Maa for the continued progress of the nation and well-being of our citizens." The pontiff later told reporters that he appealed to the Home Minister to retrieve Katchatheevu and bring a permanent solution to end the travails of fishermen. He also batted for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of Shah's visit.

Shah arrived here on June 7, by 10.30 PM and he was received by BJP leaders including Tamilisai Soundararajan, Raama Sreenivasan and AIADMK leaders, RB Udhayakumar and Sellur K Raju, who were ministers during their party-led regime in the state. PTI VGN KH