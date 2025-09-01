Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on flood relief measures in J-K

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday chaired a high-level meeting on flood relief measures at the Raj Bhawan here after a whirlwind tour of some flood-hit areas in this winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The meeting is being attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Sunil Sharma and senior civil, police, paramilitary and army officers, among others, they said.

Accompanied by Sinha, Abdullah and Sharma, the home minister visited the Tawi Bridge near the Bikram Chowk and Manguchak near the Jammu airport and took a first-hand account of the damage caused by the recent flash floods following record rainfall in the Jammu region last week. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD