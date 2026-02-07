Amit Shah chairs meeting in Jammu to assess development projects in J-K

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on infrastructure development and the implementation of key schemes in the Union territory, officials said.

The meeting, which is currently underway at the Lok Bhawan here, is being attended by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, J-K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and DGP Nalin Prabhat, among others, the officials said.

Shah arrived here late Thursday night and kicked off his two-day visit to the region by touring the forward outposts of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Gurnam and Bobiyian along the International Border in Kathua district on Friday.

On his return from Kathua, Shah chaired a security review meeting, which, among others, was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, with a focus on freeing J-K from terrorism.

The home minister met the families of several policemen who laid down their lives fighting terrorism and handed over job letters to them.

A BJP delegation also called on the home minister on Friday.

“I held meetings in Jammu with the state office-bearers and MLAs and MPs of J-K BJP. The BJP will continue working to ensure the ground-level reach of Modiji's development initiatives, while expanding the organisation to realise the vision of a developed Jammu and Kashmir, a secure Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah posted on X after the meeting.

The home minister is scheduled to return to Delhi on Saturday afternoon after the conclusion of the review meeting, the officials said. PTI TAS ARI