Amit Shah chairs meeting of state ministers to discuss ways to strengthen cooperative sector

Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of cooperation ministers from different states and Union Territories to brainstorm on strengthening the cooperative structure and boosting the rural economy.

The ministers present at the meeting discussed extensively about the use of technology, bringing transparency in the cooperative sector and doubling the income of farmers through cooperative societies, an official release said.

Shah, who is Union Home and Cooperation Minister, also e-dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of Rs 265.30 crore in Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar, were present at the inaugural session.

The release said that with the aim of realising the vision of 'Prosperity through Cooperation' by the Union Ministry of Cooperation, a high-level 'manthan meeting' was held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, with cooperation ministers of all states and Union Territories in the country under Shah's chairmanship.

During the session, Shah also released a special report on the best practices of various states in the field of cooperation and the International Year of Cooperation 2025, it said.

Among the projects that Shah e-dedicated and laid the foundation stones include newly-constructed ethanol distillery plants of Narmada Khand Udyog Sahakari Mandal, 30 MW power generation plant, organic potash plant, two warehouses, whey protein concentrate powder plant of Amul, and an Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

A special exhibition was also organised during the programme, in which about 20 leading cooperative organisations, such as National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Amul, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) and Banas Dairy, showcased their state-of-the-art services and products, the release said.