Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met supporters and well-wishers at his Ahmedabad residence to mark the first day of the Gujarati New Year, known as 'Bestu Varsh'.

People from different walks of life visited Shah's residence in the Thaltej area here in the morning.

The senior BJP leader greeted people and extended his best wishes for the Gujarati New Year, which coincided with his birthday.

In Gujarat, the New Year begins on the first day of the bright lunar fortnight during the month of Kartik.

"Heartfelt New Year wishes to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this new year brings long life, good health, and boundless happiness and prosperity for all of you," Shah said in a message on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also met the citizens at a similar event in Gandhinagar and accepted their New Year greetings.

Ahead of the event, Patel offered prayers at Panchdev Temple and Trimandir Temple in Gandhinagar, a government release said.

The CM also exchanged greetings with Governor Acharya Devvrat on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year, it added.