Amit Shah, CM Patel to meet people as part of Gujarati New Year celebrations on Tuesday

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet supporters and well-wishers in his home in Ahmedabad as part of Gujarati New Year, or 'Bestu Varas', celebrations on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Shah, the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, will meet supporters and well wishers at his residence in Thaltej here for an hour-and-half in the morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party said in a release on Monday.

A state government release said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will offer prayers at temples and meet Governor Acharya Devvrat, senior police officials and citizens in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

"Patel will visit the Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar at 7:00 am on Tuesday, after which he will go to the Trimandir temple at Adalaj.The CM will exchange New Year greetings with citizens at a community centre in the cabinet residence complex in Gandhinagar between 8:00 am to 8:45 am. He will then go to Raj Bhavan to greet Governor Acharya Devvrat," it said.

The CM will meet people on the occasion at the circuit house in Ahmedabad after offering prayers at Bhadrakali Mata temple, and visit the police officers' mess here to greet them and their kin, it added. PTI KA PD BNM BNM