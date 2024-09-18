Amit Shah compliments Union Cabinet for nod to subsidy scheme for farmers, other decisions

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed several decisions taken by the Union Cabinet that includes a nutrient-based subsidy scheme for farmers, saying the initiatives will help them and the marginalised sections of the society.

In a series of posts on X, Shah also said the approval for new ambitious projects in the space sector will fortify Bharat's leadership in the space sector.

"While the Chandrayaan 4 Mission and the Venus Orbiter Mission will expand our horizons of knowledge of the Moon and the Venus, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), envisioned extending the scope of Gaganyaan program, will fortify Bharat's leadership in the space sector.

"Also, the Re-usable Low-cost Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) will accelerate realisation of Bharat's dream of building Bharatiya Antariksh Station and developing capability for Indian Crewed Landing on the Moon by 2040," he said.

The home minister said the setting up of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) on the lines of the IITs and IIMs, the media and entertainment sector is set to make a significant leap.

He said this initiative will stimulate economic growth, create jobs and strengthen Bharat's global soft power while attracting foreign investments.

"Gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this visionary step," he said.

On the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan' with a budget of Rs 79,156 crore to ensure 100 per cent access to basic amenities in 63,000 tribal villages, the home minister said this scheme will benefit five crore tribal people and development work in the infrastructure, education and health sectors of their villages will gain further momentum.

Referring to the Cabinet's approval of the continuation of schemes of Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) to provide remunerative prices to farmers and to control price volatility of essential commodities for consumers, Shah said it was another important step towards making farmers prosperous.

"Apart from ensuring fair prices for farmers' produce, PM-AASHA will also help in controlling the price fluctuations of essential commodities available to consumers. Also, this will increase the self-reliance of farmers in the production of pulses, oil seeds and agri-horticulture," he said.

On the approval of the 'Nutrient Based Subsidy Scheme' for farmers at a cost of Rs 24,475 crore, the home minister said it will make phosphatic and potassic fertilisers available to farmers at subsidised rates, which will not only empower them economically but will also promote the balanced use of fertilisers.

"Thanks to Modi ji, who is always ready to increase the income of farmers, for this decision," he said.

Commenting on approval of the Biotechnology Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development scheme by the Union Cabinet, Shah said the scheme will instill new force in the country's biotechnology sector by giving it the edge of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.