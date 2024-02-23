Advertisment
National

Amit Shah condoles death of former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi

NewsDrum Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File image)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the death of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and said his contributions to the politics of the country and Maharashtra will always be remembered.

Joshi (86), who was also a Lok Sabha Speaker, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday, where he was admitted following a cardiac arrest.

"Saddened by the demise of former Lok Sabha speaker and former chief minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi. His contributions to the politics of the country and Maharashtra will always remain in our memory. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give place to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Shah said in a post in Hindi on X. 

