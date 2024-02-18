Amit Shah condoles death of Jain seer Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, a top religious figure of Jains, and said it is an irreparable loss for the country and society.

Advertisment

Shah said Vidhyasagar Maharaj remained selflessly committed to his resolve for the welfare of every individual and the universe.

"The demise of a great man like the great saint, most revered Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, is an irreparable loss for the country and society," the minister wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

The home minister said Vidyasagar Maharaj always gave priority to the welfare of humanity till his last breath.

Advertisment

"I consider myself fortunate that I got the company, affection and blessings of such a wise man.

"The demise of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, a true devotee of humanity, is a personal loss for me. He remained selflessly committed to his resolve for the welfare of the universe and the welfare of every individual," he said.

Shah said Vidyasagar Maharaj guided the society in all these roles as an 'Acharya', 'Yogi', thinker, philosopher and social worker.

Advertisment

He was easy-going, simple and gentle outside, but inside he was a seeker as hard as a thunderbolt, Shah said.

The home minister said through the works of education, health and welfare of the poor, he showed how service to humanity and cultural awareness could be done simultaneously.

"The life of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj will continue to show the path to future generations like a pole star for ages. I express my deepest condolences to all his followers," he said. PTI ACB