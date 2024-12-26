Amit Shah condoles death of Manmohan Singh, says he played important role in country's governance

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he played an important role in the country's governance.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night at the age of 92.

The home minister said the news of Singh's demise is extremely sad.

"From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country," he wrote on X in Hindi.

"I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this loss," he said. PTI ACB ZMN