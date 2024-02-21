Amit Shah condoles deaths of Fali S Nariman, Ameen Sayani

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday condoled the deaths of legal doyen Fali S Nariman and famous radio personality Ameen Sayani.

Shah said Nariman had served as the guiding light for the country's judicial system.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also condoled the death of Sayani, the iconic voice behind "Binaca Geetmala", and said his golden legacy makes him immortal.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Fali S Nariman Ji. A trailblazing luminary, Nariman Ji's profound knowledge of the law and keen intellect served as the guiding light for our judicial system. With his passing, a powerful voice of law fell silent today. My thoughts are with his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti," Shah wrote on X.

Nariman died here on Wednesday at the age of 95.

In another post on the microblogging platform, the home minister said he was pained to know that Sayani, the voice of the radio, is no more.

"Sayani Ji leaves a void behind that will be difficult to fill. His golden legacy makes him immortal. My sincerest condolences to his near and dear ones and millions of admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Sayani died in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 91.