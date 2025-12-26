Amit Shah condoles demise of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the demise of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, calling it a grave loss to the state's political arena.

In a post on X, Shah said, "The demise of Biswa Bandhu Sen, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, is deeply saddening. A committed leader who dedicated several years of his life to public service, Sen's passing away is a grave loss to the state's political arena. My thoughts are with his bereaved family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti." Sen (72) died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, where he was undergoing treatment after suffering a massive cerebral stroke.

A four-time sitting MLA from Dharmanagar in north Tripura, Sen was elected the speaker of the Tripura Assembly in March 2023. PTI MHS ABS SMV ARI