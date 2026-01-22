Amit Shah condoles loss of army soldiers in Doda road accident, prays for speedy recovery of injured

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed grief over the road accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir in which 10 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives.

In a post on X in Hindi, Shah said he was "deeply pained" by the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were killed.

"I am deeply pained by the road accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave soldiers we have lost in this tragic incident," he said.

The home minister informed that the injured army soldiers are being provided with the highest level of medical care.

"The injured jawans are being provided with the highest level of medical care. I pray to God that all the soldiers recover as soon as possible," he said.

An army vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda on Thursday afternoon, killing 10 soldiers and injuring 11 others, officials said.

The accident occurred around noon at Khanni Top, located at an altitude of about 9,000 feet on the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate road, when the driver of the bulletproof Army vehicle — a Casspir — lost control while heading towards a high-altitude post. The vehicle fell into a nearly 200-foot-deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by the army and local police was immediately launched. Four soldiers were found dead at the spot, while 11 others were rescued in an injured condition. Six of the injured soldiers later succumbed to their injuries.

Of the injured, 10 soldiers were airlifted to the army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment, while one is under observation at the sub-district hospital in Bhaderwah.