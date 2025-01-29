Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Meghalaya mine blast, assures state of all support

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that two NDRF teams are on their way to the site of a blast at a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district that killed 18 miners, while one team has already reached there.

He also assured the state of every support from the Centre.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said the explosion occurred at an illegal coal mine, also known as a rat hole mine, at Mynsyngat in the Thangsku area. Such a type of mining has been banned by the National Green Tribunal.

A total of 18 bodies were recovered from the site, the police officer said.

"Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic accident in Meghalaya. One NDRF team has reached, and two more teams are on the way. Spoke with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma Ji, and assured him of every support from the Centre," Shah said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying in a post on X.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also expressed grief over the incident and announced a probe.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a Special Rescue Team (SRT) have been deployed at the site, and rescue operations are underway.