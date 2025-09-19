Amit Shah condoles singer Zubeen Garg's death

Guwahati, Sep 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed grief over the death of Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, and said his demise leaves a void that will never be filled.

Garg, best known for his 'Ya Ali' song, died while scuba diving in the Southeast Asian country. He was 52.

''Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Zubeen Garg Ji, an iconic singer, musician, and film personality from Assam," Shah posted on 'X'.

Garg mesmerised "listeners for decades with his golden voice and wove the threads of unity across India with his timeless music", Shah said.

''My thoughts are with his family, friends, and millions of followers in these difficult times," he added. PTI DG BDC