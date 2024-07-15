Amit Shah congratulates Indore for setting tree plantation world record

Bhopal, Jul 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated Indore for setting a Guinness World Record of "the most trees planted by a team in 24 hours" and said Mother Earth is smiling at the city.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that Indore, already the cleanest city in India and MP's economic capital, has now achieved the world record of planting more than 11 lakh saplings in a single day.

Yadav in a post on X shared the Guinness World Records certificate and pictures of receiving it.

Earlier on Sunday, Union minister Shah participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and planted a sapling in Indore.

"Congratulations, Indore! The city of Indore has set a surreal world record by planting 12 lakhs saplings in a day under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. They have set an example that will be followed by millions in the years to come. Mother Earth is smiling at Indore," Shah said in a post on X late Sunday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign on June 5 to mark World Environment Day.

Under the drive, approximately 140 crore trees will be planted across the country, including 5.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh, which Shah has described as the "lungs of Bharat".

Indore, which has been recognised as the country's cleanest city for several years as per the Swachh Survekshan, will see 51 lakh saplings planted during this campaign, as per officials.

The plantation drive was carried out at the BSF Academy's Revati Range, which was divided into nine zones and 100 sub-zones.

Besides 2,000 BSF jawans, more than 100 NRIs, NCC cadets from 50 schools, a large number of citizens, and members of various social organisations participated in the plantation drive, officials earlier said.

According to the Guinness World Record website, the previous record for the most saplings planted in 24 hours was 9,21,730. It was achieved by the Assam (India) government's Forest Department at Udalguri on September 13 and 14, 2023. PTI ADU GK