Amit Shah congratulates ISRO for achieving historic milestone with its 100th mission

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its 100th launch, saying the achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the scientists to accelerate Bharat's journey as a leader in space.

The ISRO on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone with its 100th mission and revealed an ambitious future plan of crossing the next 100 launches in five years.

"Congratulations to team @isro on achieving the stunning milestone of launching the 100th rocket today. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our scientists to accelerate Bharat's journey as a leader in space," he wrote on 'X'.

Starting off with the SLV in 1979, the space agency crossed the 100-mission mark after 46 years, but what stands out is the PSLV's dominance through the years with 62 missions.