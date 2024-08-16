Amit Shah congratulates ISRO for successful launch of SSLV-D3

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of SSLV-D3, saying this will enhance the sustainability of the earth by facilitating environmental monitoring and disaster management.

The ISRO successfully launched its third and final developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle at Sriharikota whose payloads can be used in applications like satellite-based surveillance, disaster and environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity among others.

"Congratulations to @isro on the launch of SSLV-D3. This will enhance the sustainability of the Earth by facilitating environmental monitoring and disaster management. It is a testament to Bharat's commitment to humanity under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The flight- SSLV-D3- would also pave the way for the industry to collaborate with the ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd for taking up launches using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle. PTI ACB AS AS