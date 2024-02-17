Amit Shah congratulates ISRO scientists for successful launch of INSAT-3DS satellite

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of the next generation weather observation satellite INSAT-3DS and said it will bolster the country's might in battling natural calamities with precision.

Moving ahead on its mission to study the Earth and ocean surfaces, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the satellite on board a GSLV rocket into a precise orbit.

"Congratulations to our @isro scientists on the successful launch of the advanced meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS today.

"The third-generation apparatus will bolster Bharat's might in battling natural calamities with precision. It is a giant step towards realising PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's resolve to achieve zero casualties, in every disaster," he posted on X.

The flawless mission prompted the ISRO to virtually heave a sigh of relief over the challenging GSLV rocket technology, as the director of the mission said the "naughty boy has matured into an obedient, disciplined boy," apparently referring to its past unsuccessful missions.

The satellite was launched from the ISRO spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. PTI ACB SMN SMN