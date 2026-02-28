Amit Shah congratulates J-K cricket team for winning maiden Ranji Trophy

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for winning maiden Ranji Trophy title, calling it a moment that fills every citizen with immense pride.

"On Jammu and Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time ever, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every youth of the region and especially to Team J&K that scripted this history," he said in a message posted on X.

The home minister said it is a moment that fills every citizen with immense pride and mirrors the reality that the new changes that have swept Jammu and Kashmir are the new identity of its youth.

"The mantras of peace, progress and prosperity are the driving force of the New Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of first innings' lead after the final against Karnataka ended in draw in Hubballi on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir made its debut 67 years ago in India's premier domestic competition, which is now 92 years old.