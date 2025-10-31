Amit Shah congratulates 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025' winners

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated all police personnel who were conferred with the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025'.

As many as 1,466 personnel of various states and Union territories, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) were named for the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025'.

"Congratulations to all the police personnel conferred with the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025'," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said setting exemplary standards in special operations, investigation, intelligence gathering and forensic science, the security personnel have contributed to making our nation more resolute and secure.

"The award instituted in the year 2024 by the MHA to honour courage, commitment, and dedicated service will inspire more people to follow the path of service to the nation," he said.

Among those named for the award include 40 Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel who were instrumental in the killing of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam incident. PTI ACB SKY SKY