Amit Shah congratulates President Murmu on receiving Fiji's highest civilian award

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated President Droupadi Murmu on being conferred with Fiji's highest civilian honour, saying it not only enhanced India's prestige on the world stage but also strengthened diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Murmu was conferred with the Companion of the Order of Fiji by Fiji's President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere at an event held in the island nation's capital Suva.

"My heartfelt congratulations to Rashtrapati Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji on being conferred with the Companion of the Order of Fiji, the highest civilian honour of the nation.

"The honour not only enhances Bharat's prestige on the world stage but also strengthens the cultural, historical and diplomatic ties between both nations, reaffirming our partnership for the greater good of humanity," Shah wrote on X.

Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Fiji, described the honour as "a reflection of the deep ties of friendship" between the two countries. This is the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation.