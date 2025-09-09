Amit Shah congratulates Radhakrishnan for wining vice presidential polls

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan for winning the vice-presidential polls and said his sagacity as a leader and profound administrative knowledge will help in bringing out the best in India's parliamentary democracy.

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

"Congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan Ji on being elected as the Vice-President of India," Shah wrote on X.

The home minister said he firmly believes that Radhakrishnan's sagacity as a leader who has risen from the grassroots of society and profound knowledge about administration will help the country in bringing out the best in its parliamentary democracy to serve the marginalised.

"I extend my warmest wishes to you for your journey as the custodian of the sanctity of the Upper House," Shah added. PTI ACB NSD NSD