Amit Shah congratulates Radhakrishnan on being nominated NDA's VP candidate

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on being nominated as the NDA's candidate for the vice president's post and said he will surely enhance the prestige of the Upper House with his vast experience and wisdom.
Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, was on Sunday named the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.
"Congratulations to the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being nominated as the NDA's candidate for the vice presidential election," Shah wrote on 'X' The home minister said that Radhakrishnan has as a parliamentarian and governor of different states played a significant role in effectively fulfilling constitutional duties.
"I am sure your vast experience and wisdom will enhance the prestige of the Upper House and achieve new milestones. Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and all members of BJP Parliamentary Board for this decision," he said. PTI ACB RT RT