Amit Shah congratulates Radhakrishnan on taking oath as V-P

New Delhi, Sept 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated C P Radhakrishnan who took oath as the Vice-President of India on Friday.

His vast knowledge and experience will further strengthen the country's democratic processes to serve people even better, Shah said.

President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan as the country's 15th vice-president at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

