Amit Shah congratulates Rekha Gupta on becoming new CM of Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Rekha Gupta on being elected as the new chief minister of Delhi, saying the BJP government under her leadership will work day and night to fulfil the expectations of the people of the national capital.

"I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs @gupta_rekha ji on being elected the leader of the BJP legislative party. I have full faith that you will work with dedication in the direction of the resolution taken by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to make Delhi one of the top capitals of the world," Shah posted on X in Hindi.

The home minister said he was confident that the BJP government under Gupta's leadership will work day and night to fulfil the hopes and expectations with which the mothers and sisters of Delhi have blessed the BJP.

Gupta was chosen the Leader of the House in Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislative party meeting held on Wednesday evening.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

Gupta, who along with her Cabinet ministers will take oath of office at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, will be the fourth woman chief minister of the capital after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi. PTI ACB ARI