Amit Shah congratulates security agencies for seizing over 700 kg methamphetamine in Gujarat

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated security agencies for busting an international drug trafficking cartel and seizing over 700 kg of contraband methamphetamine in Gujarat.

Shah said the joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indian Navy, and Gujarat Police stands out as a stellar example of the government's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free nation as well as the seamless coordination among the agencies in achieving it.

"Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister extended his heartiest congratulations to the agencies on this landmark breakthrough.

The NCB issued a statement, saying an operation codenamed 'Sagar Manthan - 4' was launched based on intelligence inputs. A vessel was identified and interdicted by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets.

A huge consignment of about 700 kg of Methamphetamine was interdicted in Indian Territorial waters. During this operation, eight foreign nationals were arrested who claimed to be Iranians, the NCB said.

The operation was carried out jointly by the NCB, Navy and Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad. PTI ACB NSD NSD