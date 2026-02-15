Amit Shah congratulates team India for victory against Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its thumping win over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup fixture in Colombo.

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said "Well played #TeamIndia. Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team. #T20WorldCup" With 61-run decisive win over arch rival Pakistan, India stormed into Super Eight leg of the T20 World Cup. PTI ABS NB NB