Amit Shah conveys greetings on Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday conveyed his greetings to all police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, saying that as first responders, the forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, besides protecting citizens' rights.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

"Warm greetings to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said as first responders, the police forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, and by protecting citizens' rights with exemplary courage and commitment.

"My solemn homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives serving the nation," he said.

The home minister also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the "brave warriors" of the Indian National Army (INA).

"On the foundation day of the Indian National Army, salutations to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the brave warriors of the INA.

"Through the INA, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose instilled a strong belief in the hearts of the revolutionaries that the countrymen could achieve freedom through their own army and military campaigns," he said in another post on 'X'.

The home minister said the soldiers of the INA, who under Netaji's leadership hoisted the tricolour in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1943 and declared India's independence, will remain an eternal inspiration for the nation-first ethos. PTI ACB MNK MNK