Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan to launch book documenting story of J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Union ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan will on Thursday launch a book titled "Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh: Through the Ages", according to education ministry officials.

"The book attempts to document the story of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from a perspective and format that enables an overview for both the subject specialist and those less conversant," a senior education ministry official said.

"It is presented in seven sections that cover over 3,000 years of the region's history. Each illustration selected for inclusion has been done with care, being representative of an age, its importance and contribution to the larger historical canvas of Indian history," the official added.

Published in Hindi and English, the book is the result of collaborative efforts of the National Book Trust, India, and the Indian Council of Historical Research.