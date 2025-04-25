'Identify Pakistanis in your states and send them back': Amit Shah tells CMs

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dialled the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for for leaving the country, sources said.

The chief ministers were also told to identify the Pakistani nationals staying in their respective areas and ensure their deportation, the sources said.

India on Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday.