Amit Shah discusses BJP's strategy for third, fourth and fifth round of polling in UP

Lucknow, May 2 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with the BJP leaders to mull over the strategy for the third, fourth and fifth round of polling in Uttar Pradesh, party sources said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP's UP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, some UP Cabinet ministers and other office bearers of the party.

"The party's district chiefs where the polling is yet to be held were called to the meeting. The party's regional office bearers and observers for the elections were also called," a minister, who attended the meeting, told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Shah discussed the BJP's plan on the Lok Sabha seats going to polls and also asked the office bearers to encourage and activate the booth level members. He asked the office bearers to ensure at the booth level that all supporters of the BJP come out and vote on the polling day, sources said.

The meeting held at a private hotel near the Lucknow airport continued for almost two hours.

As many as 37 Lok Sabha seats of the state will go to polls in the third, fourth and fifth round of the Lok Sabha polls. PTI CDN AS AS