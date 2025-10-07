Amit Shah expresses 'deep sadness' over Himachal bus accident

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed "deep sadness" over a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide and said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations at the spot.

At least 18 passengers were killed after a private bus they were travelling in was hit by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district this evening, officials said.

The bus was carrying 30-35 passengers, three of whom were rescued.

"I am deeply saddened by the bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams have reached the incident site and are engaged in rescue operations.

"I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. At the same time, I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.