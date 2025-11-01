Amit Shah expresses deep sadness over loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh stampede

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 10 people were killed and many others were injured in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at the Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the devotees who lost their lives. Praying that the injured may recover at the earliest," Shah wrote on 'X'.