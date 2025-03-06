Amit Shah expresses gratitude to people of Telangana for BJP's performance in MLC polls

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for blessing the BJP with a thumping victory in the election to the state's legislative council.

BJP-backed candidates have won two of the three MLC seats in Telangana for which elections were held on February 27.

"Gratitude to the people of Telangana for blessing the BJP with a thumping victory in the MLC election. Your trust inspires us to serve even harder," Shah wrote on 'X'.

Heartiest congratulations to Telangana BJP President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji along with the Karyakartas of the party for all the hard work," he said.

The home minister said this is a triumph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's untiring efforts to develop Telangana.

"Heartiest congratulations to Telangana BJP President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji along with the Karyakartas of the party for all the hard work," he said.