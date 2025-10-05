Amit Shah expresses grief over deaths in Darjeeling rains; says NDRF to assist those affected

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Darjeeling due to heavy rains and said teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed, with more troops on standby if needed.

Shah said he also spoke to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and took stock of the situation there.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in Darjeeling due to heavy rains. My thoughts are with the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said in a post on X.

The home minister said teams of the NDRF have reached the spot and more teams are on standby to join them as and when needed.

"The BJP karyakartas (workers) are also providing necessary assistance to the people in need," he added.

At least 10 people died and several others went missing as incessant rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Saturday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads and cutting off several remote hamlets, officials said. PTI ACB OZ OZ