Amit Shah expresses grief over loss of lives in UP road accident

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended his condolences to the families of those killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and said the local administration is providing all possible treatment to the injured.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in the early hours of Wednesday, according to officials.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Motihari in Bihar "The road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. The local administration is providing all possible treatment to the injured. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah said in a post on X in Hindi.

Drivers of the bus and milk tanker were among those killed in the accident, according to the officials.