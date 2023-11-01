Amit Shah extends greetings on foundation day of MP, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on the occasion of the six states' foundation day.

In separate messages, Shah said while Madhya Pradesh is full of natural beauty and cultural heritage, Chhattisgarh is full of rich culture and mineral wealth and Haryana has always worked to increase the pride of India -- be it in war zones or on the playground.

He said Karnataka has earned the unique distinction of being a land where tradition and modernity fuse seamlessly, Andhra Pradesh has contributed profusely to the nation's cultural arena and made it more diverse and vibrant and Kerala is gifted with a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant society.

"Hearty greetings to the sisters and brothers of Madhya Pradesh on the state's Foundation Day. This state, full of natural beauty and cultural heritage, is setting new standards of development and welfare of the poor every day. I wish that the state reaches the pinnacle of development and progress in the times to come," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Extending hearty greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, the home minister said it is full of rich culture and mineral wealth.

"The art and tribal culture of Chhattisgarh is the pride of entire India. Under the leadership of Modi, the BJP is committed to the development of this state and the happiness and welfare of its people," he said.

Extending greetings to the people of Haryana on the state's foundation day, Shah said in the last decade, Haryana has made unprecedented achievements in every field such as sports, education and health.

"Be it a war zone or a playground, Haryana has always worked to increase the pride of India. The entire country is proud of the bravery, culture and talented players of Haryana," he said.

While wishing the people of Karnataka on their 'Rajyotsav', the home minister said the state has earned the unique distinction of being a land where tradition and modernity fuse seamlessly. "Praying for the continued progress of the state and the prosperity of its people," he said.

To the people of Andhra Pradesh on their Statehood Day, Shah said over the years, the state has contributed profusely to the nation's cultural arena and made it more diverse and vibrant. "May the state achieve new heights in development in the times to come," he said.

To the people of Kerala, Shah said: "My heartfelt greetings to the people of Kerala on Piravi. Gifted with a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant society Kerala has always been our pillar of strength. My best wishes to them in their efforts for progress".

Kerala Day or the foundation of the state is usually referred to as Kerala Piravi. It is derived from the Malayalam word 'piravi' which means birth and it implies the birth of Kerala. PTI ACB ACB NSD NSD