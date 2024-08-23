Amit Shah extends greetings on National Space Day

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greeting to citizens on the National Space Day, and said the country has scripted indelible history by embossing its "civilisational signature" on the surface of the Moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the celebration of the National Space Day last year following India's success in landing its first spacecraft on the moon on this day with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"On #NationalSpaceDay, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens and congratulate the brilliant minds who proved Bharat's dominance in space through the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan on the Moon's South Pole," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said Bharat scripted indelible history by embossing its civilizational signature, Shiv Shakti, on the surface of the Moon.

He said this grand achievement is a testament to Prime Minister Modi's vision of opening infinite opportunities in the space sector for the youth, who dare to turn the seemingly impossible into an everyday reality. PTI ACB DV DV