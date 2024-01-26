Amit Shah extends greetings on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day.

Shah also paid respects to the freedom fighters, makers of the Constitution and jawans who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

"Let us collectively protect our democratic values and contribute towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of creating a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said in a statement. PTI ACB MNK -- MNK MNK