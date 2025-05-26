Amit Shah 'failed most miserably' in managing Manipur, should resign: Cong

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Congress on Monday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah has "failed most miserably" in restoring normalcy in Manipur and should resign after the state's governor took an Army helicopter to travel a couple of kilometres to Kangla Fort after reaching Imphal amid protests.

Agitators had assembled in the Kwakeithel area on the Tiddim Road in Imphal with a plan to march three kilometres to the Raj Bhavan to protest against the concealing of the state's name on a government bus with journalists on board but were stopped by police from advancing.

However, students and women's groups formed a human chain, covering a stretch of six kilometres from Imphal airport to Keisampat, around 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan. This led to the deployment of central forces along the Tiddim Road.

In view of the protests, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla took an Army helicopter to reach Kangla Fort, just 300 metres from the Raj Bhavan, after arriving at the state capital this afternoon from New Delhi.

Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh said President's Rule appears to have made no difference whatsoever in Manipur.

"Today, the governor had to take a helicopter from the airport in Imphal to Kangla Fort in order to reach his residence. Meanwhile, the PM is busy giving filmi dialogues in different parts of the country and politicising Operation Sindoor while continuing to ignore Manipur," he said in a post on X.

"The Union Home Minister has failed most miserably and should resign for his total failure to bring a semblance of normalcy in Manipur, which he has been managing," the Congress leader said.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD