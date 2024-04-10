Amit Shah fomenting communal tension by raising Ram temple issue ahead of Eid: Tejashwi

Patna, Apr 10 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday charged Union Home Minister Amit Shah with fomenting communal tension in Bihar by raising the issue of Ram temple at Ayodhya in his election campaign ahead of Eid and Ram Navami.

The former deputy chief minister made the remark referring to Shah’s rally in Gaya during the day.

“As the Union home minister wields so much influence in the central government, I would have liked him to speak on issues like special status for Bihar and the Agniveer system of contractual employment in forces. But he did not touch any of these issues,” Yadav told reporters.

“What does he imply by talking about the Ram temple during the festive season? It seems to be their old trick of Hindus versus Muslim binary and pitting one community against the other,” the RJD leader claimed.

Yadav had himself addressed a rally in Gaya, besides Aurangabad and Jamui which go to polls in the first phase.

He also shared on X a video clip of one of the well-attended rallies in which people can be seen cheering the young leader as he broke into an old Bollywood number which he used to dub the ruling BJP at the Center as ‘Dhokhebaaz’ (cheats).

Yadav made light of Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh’s announcement of contesting Lok Sabha polls from Karakat parliamentary seat in Bihar without disclosing whether he would fight as an independent or the candidate of a party.

“It is the beauty of democracy that any person can contest elections from wherever he wants,” said the RJD leader, whose party Singh is understood to have approached for a ticket.

The singer was earlier fielded by BJP in West Bengal’s Asansol seat but he expressed his inability to contest a day later.

Yadav was accompanied by former minister Mukesh Sahni, both of whom faced backlash on social media after a video showed them eating fish in a helicopter.

“A fishbone seems to have got stuck in the throats of BJP leaders. They are struggling to get it out,” quipped Yadav, who has clarified that Sahni and he were having the meal on April 8, a day before Navratri began.

Yadav shared the video on his X handle on April 9, the first day of Navratri. PTI PKD NN