Amit Shah gains decisive lead of over 6 lakh votes in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat

Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has gained an unassailable lead of 6.15 lakh votes over his nearest Congress rival Sonal Patel in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

Shah has so far got 7.96 lakh votes, while Patel received 1.81 lakh votes, they said.

Counting was underway for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat since 8 am.

In the 2019 election, Shah won from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin of more than 5.57 lakh votes.

The Union minister is seeking a second term from the seat, which has in the past been represented by BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.

Former prime minister Ata Bihari Vajpayee also won the seat in 1996, though he preferred to retain the Lucknow seat (in Uttar Pradesh).

Polling was held for 25 out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in a single phase on May 7.