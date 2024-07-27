Amit Shah greets CRPF personnel on raising day

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted CRPF personnel and their families on the occasion of the force's raising day, saying its brave soldiers exerted all their might for national security without ever caring for their lives and emerged victorious every time.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the country's premier central police force, entrusted with maintaining internal security.

It was originally established as the Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939.

"Greetings to CRPF personnel and their family members on their Raising Day. Since its inception, the @crpfindia has taken national security as its mission," Shah said in a post on X.

"The brave soldiers of the force have exerted all their might to accomplish this goal without ever caring for their lives and have emerged victorious every time. I bow to the martyrs of the CRPF who laid down their lives in the line of duty," he added.

The CRPF is one of the world's largest paramilitary forces, responsible for a variety of internal security and law enforcement tasks in India. PTI ACB SZM